Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

