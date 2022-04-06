Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.30 on Friday. Graham has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

