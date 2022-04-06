Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.06 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and $1.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,303.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.78 or 0.07394090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00265348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00788256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00095073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00486661 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00374015 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

