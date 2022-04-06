Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading Up 23.3%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 6,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12,777% from the average daily volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

