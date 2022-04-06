H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 190 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 225.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.71 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

