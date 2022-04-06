Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $465.80

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 465.80 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 610.68 ($8.01). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.61), with a volume of 38,839 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 465.80.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.