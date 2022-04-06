Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

