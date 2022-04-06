Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 55,103 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

