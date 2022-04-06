Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Haynes International traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAYN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.