Head to Head Contrast: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.92 $21.93 million $1.50 13.64 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.17 $56.27 million $2.02 8.98

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FVCBankcorp and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 30.16% 11.59% 1.19% HBT Financial 33.99% 14.94% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HBT Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

