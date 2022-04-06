Head to Head Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) and Its Competitors

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -125.96, meaning that their average stock price is 12,696% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.36 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.24 million 6.77

Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 269 1012 1287 39 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.48%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -456.89% -263.16% -12.70%

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

