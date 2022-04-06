Head-To-Head Survey: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 72.85%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.49 million 5.67 -$4.56 million ($0.10) -29.80 Beauty Health $260.09 million 9.69 -$375.11 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -19.42% -7.55% -6.76% Beauty Health N/A 79.36% 2.92%

Summary

Beauty Health beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

