Healthcare Triangle Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 11th (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle’s (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 11th. Healthcare Triangle had issued 4,709,255 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $18,837,020 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

HCTI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

