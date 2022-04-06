Helen M. Thackray Sells 7,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

