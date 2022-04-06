Helen M. Thackray Sells 7,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.33.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
