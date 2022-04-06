Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.66).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

LON HTWS opened at GBX 118 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.19. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.44 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.