Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $673.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

