Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given New €1,324.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €1,312.00 ($1,441.76) to €1,324.00 ($1,454.95) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $966.62.
Shares of HESAY opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $112.87 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.46.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
