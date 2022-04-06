HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HEXO by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HEXO by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.