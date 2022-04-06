Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Hologic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

