Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

