HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HMST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 273,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,762. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $935.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in HomeStreet by 367.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 132,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

