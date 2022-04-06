Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 187,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.