Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.