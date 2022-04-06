Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.34 ($68.51).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.16 ($58.42) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.53 and a 200-day moving average of €53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

