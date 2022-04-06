Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given New €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

