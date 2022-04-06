Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given New €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

