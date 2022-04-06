Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 10.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

