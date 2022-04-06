I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB opened at $17.06 on Friday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

