IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.62.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

