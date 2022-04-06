Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

