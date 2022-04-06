Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

