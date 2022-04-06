Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.62 and a one year high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

