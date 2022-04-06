Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 555.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

