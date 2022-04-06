Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

