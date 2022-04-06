Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.62.
About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.