Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

