Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

