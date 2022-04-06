Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00.

Shares of AC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

