Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,029,195.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,745.80.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $183.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 777,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,006 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,887 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

