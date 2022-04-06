Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 9,478 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.