Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 9,478 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

