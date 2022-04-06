Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $403,372.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.08.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $218,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.