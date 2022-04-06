Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.96. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

