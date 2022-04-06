Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00.

REGN opened at $691.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $710.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.