InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

