International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 4,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 70 to SEK 80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.