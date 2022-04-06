Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTHGet Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $135.17. Approximately 14,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09.

