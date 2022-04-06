Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.34 and last traded at $65.34. 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60.
