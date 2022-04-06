Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BlackLine (BL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL):

3/31/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/31/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/16/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/8/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

2/11/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $163.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/11/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $115.00.

2/11/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $105.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

