Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DRDGOLD (DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2022 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

3/30/2022 – DRDGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $18.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

