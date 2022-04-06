iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

IRBT stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iRobot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

