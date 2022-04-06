iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.02 and last traded at $83.04. Approximately 4,649,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,233,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.19.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.