iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.51. 510,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 273,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

